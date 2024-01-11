The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic has landed - and it's dividing fans

The upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has generated a lot of interest from fans and critics alike with Sam Taylor-Johnson directing the movie that aims to tell the story of the late singer, 12 years after her death.

Back to Black is due for release in April this year with Marisa Abela taking on the role of Amy Winehouse, Eddie Marsan playing the singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, and Jack O'Connell starring as her husband, Black Fielder-Civil. It is set to follow Amy in the early years of her career, and her rapid rise to fame as she released the award-winning album of the same name.

While the movie has had the full support and backing of The Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, the biopic has already proved controversial. When some behind the scenes photos were leaked in early 2023, many took to social media asking for the singer to 'be left to rest in peace', while others expressed their excitement at the cinematic telling of her story.

This week, a trailer for Back to Black was released which gives a little more insight into what viewers can expect. Abela can be seen donning the star's infamous beehive and eyeliner, and the scenes show some of the most memorable moments of Amy's public life, including her win at the Grammys in 2008. It also appears that her relationship with Fielder-Civil - who she was married to for two years - will be depicted.

Fans have taken to X - formerly Twitter - to share their opinions on the snippet which, at this point, has had a mixed reception. One user wrote: "This looks awful. Bad cosplay and Amy deserves better."

Another added: "That Amy Winehouse biopic trailer has got me absolutely fuming."

A third wrote: "I just know the Amy Winehouse biopic is going to be a travesty. Let our Amy rest and stop subjecting us to these films."

However, others were excited by the upcoming film, with one fan writing: "Cannot wait for the Amy Winehouse biopic - one to DEF watch on a big cinema screen in London's Camden town."

Another said: "The Amy Winehouse bio pic is going to be insane."

Mitch Winehouse gave his approval for the film to go ahead with a statement from his late daughter's estate saying: "We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves."

According to sources on the movie, Marisa 'blew away execs and Taylor-Johnson' when she auditioned for the role.

Will you be watching Back to Black?

Back to Black is set for release in April 2024.