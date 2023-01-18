The first picture from the new Amy Winehouse movie has divided fans

The first photo from the upcoming Amy Winehouse movie (opens in new tab) has been shared online, but the image has divided the late singer's fans.

The movie, titled Back to Black, is based on the her life and time in the spotlight with filming starting just recently.

However, those behind the film have released a picture of actress Marisa Abela as she steps into the role, and it has divided the internet.

Amy's death in 2011 shocked the world, and in subsequent years there have been documentaries about the singer's life, most notably Amy directed by Asif Kapadia which was released in 2015.

The upcoming biopic was given the green light four years ago, and in the new pictures, Marisa - who also stars in the forthcoming Barbie movie (opens in new tab) and also appeared in 2022's Rogue Agent - sports Amy's signature beehive hairdo, along with hoop earrings and a piercing just above her lip.

The film is directed by Samantha Taylor-Johnson, who was also behind Fifty Shades of Grey. Other photos of the actress with her on-screen dad have also surfaced this week as filming began.

According to sources on the movie, Marisa 'blew away execs and Taylor-Johnson' when she auditioned for the role.

"With cameras rolling from next week, we're thrilled to release this first look at rising star Marisa Abela as Amy," Studio Canal said as they released the pictures.

It's not known what the film will cover but it's expected to explore how the North London singer started her career and how she dealt with fame as she released songs such as Rehab and went on to win multiple Grammy and BRIT awards.

Fans of the star have shared their thoughts on the movie, with some excited for the biopic to hit the silver screen and others believing that she should be 'left to rest in peace'.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: "I'm definitely excited for it!"

Another added: "Here's another biopic I'm looking forward to seeing."

Not everyone agreed, with one user writing: "There are tons of good documentaries out there on her life and career and struggles. They really don't need to make a fake movie about er life which might not even be accurate or truthful."

Another said: "Leave Amy to rest in peace."

Mitch Winehouse, who is played in the film by Eddie Marsan, has given his approval for the film to go ahead with a statement from his late daughter's estate saying: "We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves."