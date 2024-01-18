Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood is officially joining the White Lotus cast

It was clear from the beginning that Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood was always destined to be a household name. Amiee's stint on the four seasons of the Netflix show saw her bring both comic relief and tackle some harrowing storylines, while her other credits include the Oscar-nominated film Living and the West End revival of Cabaret.

Now, it has been confirmed that Aimee is headed to Thailand to film the third season of Mike White's The White Lotus; one of the most popular TV shows globally in recent years in what will undoubtedly be a career-defining moment for the 29-year-old actor.

Variety confirmed the news that Aimee would be joining the cast on Tuesday, along with the likes of Gen V star (and Arnie's son) Patrick Schwarzenegger, Fallout's Walton Goggins, American Crime Story's Sarah Catherine Hook and Maestro actor Sam Nivola.

Amiee herself shared the news on Instagram, posting a grab of the announcement alongside the caption: 'GULP' The actor's Sex Education co-stars were quick to congratulate her on the news.

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric in the Netflix show, wrote: "I CANNOT EVEN FIND THE WORDS FOR HOW PERFECT THIS IS." While on-screen bestie Maeve (played by Emma Mackey) shared a gif of the pair in character, with Maeve looking proudly at Aimee.

Natasha Rothwell, who previously played spa manager Belinda opposite Jennifer Coolidge in the first season of The White Lotus, is also reprising her role.

Natasha told Vanity Fair in December 2023 that: "I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading [the scripts]. The scripts are a testament to Mike [White, the show’s creator]’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!"

We. Can't. Wait.