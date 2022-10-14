Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about how fame left her feeling overwhelmed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Her sudden rise to fame in the much loved Netflix show was, understandably, a lot to take on.

British actor Aimee Lou Wood plays one of the most beloved characters in Netflix show Sex Education, but in a recent interview the star got candid about the impact of fame, and how the attention from the popular series left her feeling overwhelmed.

Speaking about winning the 2021 Bafta TV Award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in her role as Aimee Gibbs, the 27-year-old said she tried to take it in her stride but ended up bursting into tears.

She also recalled a recent meeting with a director, which had ended with her in tears, while talking to Elle. She said:

“I had all these amazingly eloquent things planned to say about his films. Then he said, ‘Hello.’ And I started crying.”

Aimee began seeing a therapist back in 2020, according to the feature, and it helped to reassure her about these moments of intense feelings. And it’s not the first time Aimee has been open about her mental health.

In a 2020 interview with Glamour magazine, she spoke about how she had suffered with body dysmorphia and eating disorders for most of her life.

She credited Sex Education, with its masturbation and sex scenes, for helping her with her body image. She explained:

“Sex Ed helped me a lot kind of in that aspect of my life because I knew it wasn’t gratuitous and I knew it was always helping the story along…I never would have thought in a million years that I will be able to do that. I have suffered with body dysmorphia my whole life. “I remember before the first sex scene, I thought, ‘Right, okay. I’ll start eating salads every day,’ and I just didn’t. That was such a turning point for me, making that decision to go, ‘Actually, I’m not going to alter how my body looks before this scene because this is how my body looks.'”

In her recent interview, Aimee also touched on the support she and the rest of the cast provide to each other.

“We love cheering each other on. People will say things like, ‘Can it be a bit competitive and catty in the green room?’ and I’m like, ‘Are you joking? Not at all.'”

We can’t wait to see more of Aimee in the next season.