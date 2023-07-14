An astrologer breaks down the compatibility of six of the most talked-about couples of 2023

We're only halfway through 2023 and already it seems to be a stand-out year for celebrity relationships.

We've seen Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André get together, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up - and don't even get us started on those dating rumours about Bill Murray and Kelis.

It's been a confusing year and we need to get back to basics over the most talked-about couples of 2022 and 2023.

Luckily, the experts at Online Psychic Chat have done the work for us, teaming up with celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman to do a deep dive into six of the most talked-about couples of the past two years.

Most and least compatible celebrity couples, based on astrology

Megan Fox (Taurus) and Machine Gun Kelly (Taurus) - 75% compatible

Taylor Swift (Sagittarius) and Matty Healy (Aries) - 50% compatible

Taylor Swift (Sagittarius) and Joe Alwyn (Pisces) - 25% compatible

Kim Kardashian (Libra) and Pete Davidson (Scorpio) - 20% compatible

Harry Styles (Aquarius) and Olivia Wilde (Pisces) - 10% compatible

Camila Cabello (Pisces) and Shawn Mendes (Leo) - 5% compatible

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taurus and Taurus - 75% compatibility score

“Two Taureans in a relationship is usually great news," celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's astrological pairing, with their current relationship status not known. "Taurus is a stable sign, and they value security and comfort. Both will enjoy spending time with each other, and won't ask their partner for more than they can deliver. The sign of Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, planet of love and the home.

“However, Megan's personal Venus is in Gemini, which means that when it comes to romance, she needs variety. MGK's personal Venus is in Pisces, which means he needs exclusivity and reassurance. Their love story is challenging because they have different attitudes to love, due to their incompatible Venus signs.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sagittarius and Aries - 50% compatibility score

“Taylor is a free-spirited Sagittarian and Matty is an independent Aries," Inbaal Honigman says about the reported fling between the Blank Space singer and The 1975's frontman. "The trouble begins when they both need to explore their independence.

"Aries is a sign that won't be told what to do - they have a low attention span and no desire to comply. Sagittarius is a sign that's devoted to being free - they won't be tied down and they need to be able to come and go as they please."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sagittarius and Pisces - 25% compatibility score

“Sagittarius and Pisces have a lot in common," Inbaal explains of the astrological compatibility between Swift and Alwyn, her actor boyfriend of six years, following their split this year. "Sagittarius is very generous with their possessions, and Pisces is very generous with their emotions.

"In a relationship, however, a Sagittarius needs to be able to do their own thing, whereas Pisces need to live and breathe their relationship 24 hours a day. So the Sagittarius would feel suffocated, and the Pisces would feel lonely, which isn't ideal.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Libra and Scorpio - 20% compatibility score

“Kim Kardashian is a very typical Libra," celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman says of the KUWTK star and her former relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. "Stylish and elegant, she cares a lot about her public image. This isn't just a celebrity trait, it's a Libra trait.

"Scorpio lives their lives the way they want, and don't feel any need to follow conventions or rules. Pete the rule breaker and Kim the rule follower struggled to make it work.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aquarius and Pisces - 10% compatibility score

“Loving and loyal Aquarius vs. loving and loyal Pisces - who does it better?," Inbaal said of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's two year relationship, which ended amicably last year. "Aquarius is a faithful sign, totally devoted to the person they are with, and so is Pisces, but their ways of relating to one another are very different.

"Aquarius’ need time alone here and there, but Pisces finds time alone to be stressful. Aquarius likes to do their own thing, but Pisces wants to do everything together. They're both such romantic signs, it's a pity that they struggle to make it work, but Pisces' constant attention makes Aquarius feel like they don't trust them.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leo and Pisces - 5% compatibility score

“There are pros and cons to a Leo-Pisces connection," Inbaal Honigman said of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's astrological pairing, with the on-again, off-again couple calling it quits last year. "On the one hand, the fiery Leo in Shawn loves being a leader, driven and motivated, and Camila’s Pisces would love being a follower, romantic and forgiving.

"On the other hand, a relationship so uneven, where one person gets to win all the time, can get very samey very quickly. The Leo could feel like they don't have a counterpart for their big action escapades, and the Pisces could feel lonely without a partner who has big feelings.”

Well that's that.

We will continue to update this story.