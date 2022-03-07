Machine Gun Kelly drops subtle hint he has married Megan Fox

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have captured the world by storm with their romance, and have swiftly become #couplegoals.

In recent weeks the couple have sparked speculation they have taken the next step in their relationship, and have married in secret, especially after the 31-year-old musician referred to fiancée Megan, 35, as his “wife”.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Monday, the artist – whose full name is Colson Baker – was retelling a story about a beauty treatment he was having at his LA home.

He recalled how the therapist was discussing his leaky gut and gassy stomach, which he didn’t want Megan to hear.

Sharing his conversation, urging the therapist to not embarrass him any more, he said: “My wife is right there! No, no, no.”

Despite dropping the w-bomb, MGK has insisted the pair have yet to tie the knot, but he thinks he has high hopes of getting boy band BTS to perform at their ceremony.

During the Burning Questions segment of Ellen’s show, she asked which boyband the musician would want to belt out the ballads at their wedding.

He replied: “Which boyband am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC.

“But which boyband do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS. I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

MGK proposed to the Jennifer’s Body actor in January this year, two years after they met on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed by Randall Emmett.

They shared pictures of the special moment on their Instagram accounts.

Alongside the video of the Rap Devil down on one knee, Megan wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree

“We asked for magic

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood

“1.11.22.”

Megan has three children, Bodhi, Journey and Noah from her previous relationship with Brian Austin, while MGK has daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.