Zach Braff shares a picture of ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh (opens in new tab) and Zach Braff split in 2022 after dating for three years. During their time as a couple, the pair were forced to defend their relationship as many commented on the twenty year age gap (opens in new tab) between them.

The actors became an item in 2019, and the following year the Don't Worry Darling star (opens in new tab) said: "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.

"If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers."

While they kept their romance largely out of the public eye, they split last year with Florence telling Harper's Bazaar: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

However, it seems that the pair are on good terms as the Scrubs actor shared a sweet birthday message for Florence on her 27th birthday.

Alongside a photo of Florence looking out at a picturesque view, Zach wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday, legend."

(Image credit: Zach Braff/Instagram)

Florence is starring in A Good Person, a comedy drama written, directed and produced by Zach, and they have both been sharing snippets and insights on their social media accounts.

The film is set to be released in March and tells the story of a young woman who's life is turned upside down by a tragic accident.