Why Ryan Gosling didn't walk the Oscars red carpet with Eva Mendes

There was a lot going on at the Oscars this year - Vanessa Hudgens used her entrance to announce that she's expecting her first child, John Cena shuffled on stage with nothing but a winners card covering his nethers and Emma Stone collected the Best Actress award while showing off the broken zip on her Louis Vuitton gown.

However, it was Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken that viewers could not get enough of. The Barbie star was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category thanks to the healthy dollop of Kenergy he brought to the film, and while he missed out on the award he instead became one of the biggest talking points of the ceremony thanks to his homage to Hollywood (and specifically, Marilyn Monroe).

But despite it being a huge night for the actor, many were quick to notice that he didn't walk the red carpet with his wife, Eva Mendes. Instead, he arrived with his mother Donna, stepfather Valerio Attanasio, and sister Mandi.

The couple - who started dating in 2011 and share two daughters together - are famously private about sharing details of their relationship and are very rarely photographed together. In fact, the last time they were snapped on the red carpet was in 2012.

Eva has spoken about why the pair refrain from these big flashy moments in the past. Last year, she shared a snippet from their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines on Instagram, writing: "Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here's a little magic captured on camera."

When a fan commented that they were excited to see Eva walking the red carpet with Ryan during award season, she replied: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

She continued: "By 'not comfortable,' I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I'm still dying to do another movie with him though..."

After the Oscars this weekend, Eva shared a photo of herself wearing the sparkly pink blazer and black cowboy hat that Ryan wore during his performance. She captioned the photo: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Many eagled eyed fans also noticed that at the end of the song, Ryan sweetly kissed his Barbie 'E' necklace, something he wore during throughout the film's press tour last summer as a sweet nod to his wife.

These two.