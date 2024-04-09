Vick Hope says she secretly listens to Taylor Swift when husband Calvin Harris goes out

If your husband's ex-girlfriend is one of the most famous musicians on the planet, it's probably a tad tricky if you decide to blast out their greatest hits while cooking dinner. So radio host Vick Hope has admitted that she's found a way to get her Taylor Swift fix without the awkward ears of her husband, Calvin Harris.

Vick and Calvin married in September last year, as per People, in a Glastonbury-themed wedding which apparently included food stands, teepees and glamping tents for guests. Cute. The couple reportedly started dating in 2022, and split their time between their London home and their farm in Ibiza.

However, almost ten years ago, Calvin was famously dating Taylor Swift. The former couple were together for around 15 months after meeting at the Elle Style Awards in February 2015 but they called time on their relationship in June 2016.

Nowadays, it's near impossible to ignore the fact that Taylor Swift is a popstar billionaire, flying around the world performing sold out shows on her record-breaking Eras Tour and re-releasing her back catalogue. So Vick has admitted that she's found a unique way to scratch her Swiftie itch.

During a chat on her radio show Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, she admitted: "Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get… just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done."

Well, it's one way to make things less awkward.

Back in 2016, Taylor and Calvin had initially tried to kept details of their break-up private - but it famously blew up on Twitter when reports suggested that she had co-written This Is What You Came For. Calvin later shared in an interview that 'when it ended, all hell broke loose', but added that their split was simply because 'for both of us, it was the wrong situation... it clearly wasn't right so it ended'.

Taylor went on to briefly date Tom Hiddleston (what a throwback) before spending six years with British actor Joe Alwyn. Following their split in early 2023, Taylor is now happily loved up with NFL star, Travis Kelce.

So, all's well that ends well.