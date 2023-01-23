Vanessa Hudgens had something to say about ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's changing accent

Incase you missed it, last year Austin Butler (opens in new tab) starred as Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhmann's highly acclaimed biopic, Elvis.

The 31 year old actor is predicted to sweep up at awards season this year, having already nabbed the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, and all eyes are on him as film fans await the Academy Awards nominations list which is due to be released this week.

Clips of Austin have been widely circulating over the last few months, noting just how much his voice has changed since he took on the role.

Addressing the attention his accent has been getting, he has said: "I don’t even think about it. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot.

"I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Voice coach Irene Bartlett even weighted in, telling ABC Gold Coast: "What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on. I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting... he’s actually taken [Elvis' voice] on board.”

But Vanessa Hudgens, who was in a relationship with the actor for eight years before they split in 2020, has commented on his changing accent - and it has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Instagram user @ryinskott shared a screenshot of an article which claimed that Austin's new accent could 'remain forever', captioned: "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting."

Vanessa commented under the post with: "Crying."

It comes shortly after an interview with Austin went viral, when he shares an anecdote which includes a reference to his 'friend'. Only, many have heard the same story before - from Vanessa herself.

During a chat with Hollywood Reporter, he said: "The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend.

"There was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve gotta play Elvis!'

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano.... That same friend was there, and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I’m serious — you gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.'"

Oh, the drama.