Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'very serious' about each other, FYI

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is super serious, in case you hadn't heard.

"They really are very, very happy together," one source just told People about the couple. "They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them."

The insider added some more tidbits about how good for each other these two are. "They have so much fun together, and it just works," the source said. "It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realise how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends."

Unfortunately for the lovebirds, though Travis was able to follow Tay on tour in Europe there for a bit, and even make an impromptu appearance on stage with her, he needs to get back to Missouri this month to train for the upcoming American football season.

"Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship," People's source explained. "He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible."

Taylor and Travis have been together since last summer. They met after the Kansas City Chiefs player publicly told the story of shooting his shot with the singer by threading his phone number onto a friendship bracelet he was planning to give her when she played in Kansas City. Though she didn't agree to meet him that night, they eventually connected, and the rest is history.

Prior to meeting Travis, Taylor had a brief dalliance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with many of the songs on her album The Tortured Poets Department rumoured to be about him.

And before that, she was in a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, with the two parting ways in April 2023.