Olivia Rodrigo categorically denies having "beef" with Taylor Swift

When fans of a particular artist are especially dedicated to their favourite, they can sometimes get a little carried away with playing detective and uncovering the star's supposed secrets.

It looks like this is what has happened with fan conspiracy theories about Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's alleged feud.

Somewhere along the way, Olivia's fans began believing that she and Taylor had fallen out, perhaps over a songwriting credit issue. Subsequent events, such as the "Anti-Hero" singer taking on Olivia's supposed rival Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act for certain Eras Tour dates, kept fans convinced that something was up between the two women.

Asked about the whole ordeal in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Olivia makes things very clear: she and Taylor are fine, thank you very much.

"I don’t have beef with anyone," she told the magazine. "I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say."

Commenting further on the situation, Olivia added: "There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

The singer very selfishly did not then go on to share which alien conspiracy theories these are, as we would very much like to check their credibility for ourselves. For... science.

Anyway, feud rumours are really common among celebs and we completely understand why it might be tempting to try to uncover them, but it's important to take anything you read with a grain of salt — especially when the people in question have never addressed the rumours themselves.

Olivia's new interview comes just days after she released her second album, a pop-rock gem titled GUTS. The album features singles "vampire" and "bad idea right?" as well as many other super fun songs. For those of us who grew up in the late '90s and 2000s, you'll find it super reminiscent of the likes of Avril Lavigne and Paramore.