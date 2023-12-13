Taylor Swift likes to take pictures of boyfriend Travis Kelce, it seems
So sweet
Taylor Swift is a devoted girlfriend in many ways — one being that she'll take photos of boyfriend Travis Kelce while he's getting a haircut, which also helps Travis' barber show off his handiwork.
NFL barber Patrick Regan took to Instagram this week to share a sweet series of photos from before, during and after Sunday's American football game between Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills.
The first is a photo of Patrick cutting Travis' hair, with the barber writing: "Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav"
The picture appears to have been taken in the athlete's home, and there's a Christmas tree behind the two men.
Eagle-eyed Swifties also recognised a photo filter applied to this first pic which is Taylor's go-to.
"the filter was enough ,credits weren’t even needed," quipped one person.
But it was the last photo Patrick posted which really had Swifties excited: one of Taylor kissing Travis' cheek as he rests his hand on the small of her back. The two were posing in front of loads and loads of colourful Christmas lights, which really added to the overall effect.
Fans of the singer took to the comments to show their appreciation for Patrick's post.
"I would like to personally thank you for your service," wrote one.
"I wish you nothing but success and hope your pillow is always cold at night," said another.
"That last photo didn’t just break the internet it broke ME," said someone else.
Taylor and Travis have been dating for a few months now, and their romance is moving fast. The singer regularly hangs out with her boyfriend's parents, while we know Travis has met Taylor's dad Scott at least once.
Taylor also often goes to support Travis when he's playing football, and he's even flown to Argentina to watch her Eras Tour concert there.
Now that's love.
