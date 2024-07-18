Taylor Swift made this actor 'furious' when she turned up at his Broadway show
But, of course, he loved her in the end
Taylor Swift once angered an actor purely by mistake when she turned up at his Broadway show. Alan Cumming shared a story about what happened when Taylor came backstage before and a performance of Cabaret which he was starring in on Broadway.
During a a recent appearance on The One Show, the actor - who also hosts The Traitors US - said: "She came to see me when I was in Cabaret on Broadway the last time. I was furious, actually, because they brought her in through the stage door — the company manager was a big Taylor fan. I was like, 'Why are we not going? What’s happened?' You know, the pre-show, and kind of the mood was killed, and then she came in, and I remember thinking. 'What’s going on?'
"And then she came in and she stood right there. I was about to go on, I was like, 'What the hell is Taylor Swift doing backstage?' She was like, 'Hi' and I was like, 'Hi.' And then she went in and everybody was like, quiet, and so the mood of the show was kind of a bit lost at the beginning, so I was kind of furious."
However, Alan quickly forgave Taylor when he realised what a sweetheart she is, adding: "And then of course afterwards she was, like, the nicest person in the world. I was also furious she was so gorgeous. And then she saw my husband [Grant Shaffer] and she said to him, 'You must be so proud' like I was his child… She could not be more charming."
Taylor is clearly beloved in celebrity circles and must have made a good impression on many of them, because she has amassed a pretty thriving famous fanbase. If you take the Eras Tour alone, we've seen concertgoers including royalty, Hugh Grant, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Jonathan Van Ness, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner.
At this stage, it would honestly be easier to list the celebs who *haven't* taken in the show.
