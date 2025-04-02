The real reason why Taylor Swift is 'taking a break' from public life

Good for her!

Taylor Swift is seen leaving the &quot;Poor Things&quot; premiere at DGA Theater on December 06, 2023 in New York City
Where have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gone?!

We'd become kind of accustomed to photos of them at NFL games or out on a dinner date dropping on a weekly basis, but recently, the sightings have been few and far between.

Taylor and Travis's retreat from the public eye is no coincidence, according to a few sources in the know who spoke to Us Weekly.

It makes sense that they would take this specific time to rest and reset, since Taylor finally wrapped her Eras tour after close to two years this past December — and Travis is recovering from the disappointment of his Super Bowl loss on 9 February.

According to one source, the couple wanted a taste of "normal life" for a bit. To that end: "Taylor and Travis have been between Kansas, Nashville, Rhode Island and New York. Just doing nothing at all has been a dream of theirs for a while." Apparently, they're just spending quality time with their families, watching telly and exercising.

A second source reinforced these comments: "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love," the insider explained. "They’re just taking a break from the public eye."

And if you've wondered whether Taylor might be hiding a bit more than usual because her best friend Blake Lively is currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni, you are correct.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves," the second source added. "The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she’s trying to destress."

Yet another source told the publication: "Obviously the [Eras Tour] threw them into the spotlight. [Now] they’re enjoying some R&R after working their butts off, making the most of their time off. They’re fully living their best lives."

While Taylor and Travis have managed to be very discreet in the past few weeks, we do know that they've enjoyed a couple of trips to the mountains recently — one to Park City, Utah, and one to Big Sky, Montana.

Sounds like they're having a great time!

