The 'Swifties for Kamala' movement is officially gaining momentum

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially launched her campaign to run for President, following Joe Biden 's resignation from the 2024 presidential race. And with a host of Democrats, from Barack and Michelle Obama to Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offering their endorsement, Harris has been formally chosen as the Democratic nominee.

"Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election," announced Harris in a powerful statement. "And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

"We have 107 days until Election Day," Harris concluded her statement. "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) A photo posted by on

One high profile figure who people are expecting to endorse Harris in the coming months is singer Taylor Swift, with the 34-year-old publicly endorsing Biden in 2020. And given her current status as the most talked-about woman in the world, and platform with her sell-out Eras tour, it is thought that her endorsement could make a real difference - particularly with the younger generation.

While Swift herself has not yet spoken out, her fans are already mobilising, creating a 'Swifties for Kamala' group, and it's gaining momentum.

"I feel like us U.S. Swifties should mass organise and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous Project 2025 would be to help get people's butts down to the polls in November," Emerald Medrano, the 22-year-old founder of the group posted to social media. "Like if we don't want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes."

A post shared by Swifties for Kamala (@swifties4kamala) A photo posted by on

According to Medrano, the 'Swifties for Kamala' group has gained so much momentum that they have actually heard from Kamala Harris' campaign team.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Having that support from the Harris campaign is really exciting and fun," explained Medrano. "I feel really honored that they acknowledge us as Swifties and what we're doing as good."

It is not known if and when Taylor Swift will release a statement on the upcoming Presidential Election, but her fans are certainly carrying the baton until she is ready.

We will continue to update this story.