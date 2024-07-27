A powerful video of Kamala Harris receiving Barack and Michelle Obama's endorsement is going viral

Kamala Harris has officially launched her campaign to run for President, with last week seeing President Joe Biden resign from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden confirmed his decision to step back in a statement on Sunday, endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in his place.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year”, Biden announced in his statement, calling his selection of Harris as his Vice President "the best decision I’ve made".

Kamala Harris responded with a powerful statement, thanking her former running mate for his "decades of service" and confirming her intention to run for office.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris announced in her statement. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

"We have 107 days until Election Day," Harris concluded her statement. "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

In the week since, high profile Democrats from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Nancy Pelosi have backed Harris to run in the Presidential Election, with former President and First Lady of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama, being the most recent to officially endorse Harris.

The long-awaited endorsement came in the form of a three-way phonecall, with staffers catching Harris' powerful reaction on camera.

"I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you," Michelle Obama can be heard telling Harris in the video. "This is going to be historic."

Barack Obama continued: "We called to say, Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

"Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me," Harris can be seen responding. "I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you - Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road. But most of all, I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.

"So thank you both! It means so much. And, we're gonna have some fun with this, too, aren't we?"

"Earlier this week, we called out friend and told her that we think she'd make a fantastic president of the United States," the Obamas captioned the video of their sweet phonecall on Instagram. "We're proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be our Democratic nominee. Let's go make history again."

We will continue to update this story.