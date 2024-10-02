Selena Gomez had a blunt response when asked about her billionaire status

Selena Gomez isn't interested in talking about money — despite being a very wealthy woman herself.

The star recently became a billionaire thanks to her makeup line, Rare Beauty, and was subsequently asked about it on the red carpet.

"I'm very grateful," Selena told Entertainment Tonight, before adding: "I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products. They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true, and so I'm really, really honoured and just happy."

Bloomberg just ranked Selena on its billionaires list for the first time in September, reporting that a whopping 81.4 percent of the star's net worth comes from her beauty brand, while only 1.3 percent of it comes from her acting and 1.8 percent from her albums.

Selena has previously been open about wanting to make sure she's focused on the impact aspect of Rare Beauty, and on delivering a product that resonates with people, rather than on making money for money's sake. That's why she admitted to relying heavily on execs, plus her managers and lawyer to keep the business running on the numbers front.

"I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes," Selena told TIME in May. "I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it."

As for her other projects, the star's hit show Only Murders in the Building is currently in its fourth season and streaming on Disney+, and she also stars in the film Emilia Pérez, which will be released on Netflix 13 November. Plus, she released the pop anthem "Love On" earlier this year, though no album appears to be forthcoming.

Also, the star's sweet romance with Benny Blanco continues to make headlines, as the two get sweeter and sweeter with every day that passes.