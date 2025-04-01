Why Selena Gomez finds Benny Blanco 'addictive'

Selena Gomez seems to quite like her fiancé Benny Blanco, if you ask us.

In a new interview with TikTok star Chris Olsen for SiriusXM, the popstar opened up about creating her new album, I Said I Love You First, in collaboration with music producer Benny.

Chris asked Selena about how the creative process might have introduced a new layer of intimacy into their relationship, and she agreed, telling him: "It’s Benny’s confidence, you know? That kind of energy is so addictive to be around, and he just — I don’t know. I just love him, that’s all."

Excuse us while we compose ourselves.

Selena also explained how Benny helped her to find new inspiration for her music.

"I was so stuck musically," she told Chris. "I didn’t know where I wanted to go with my next album. I knew I wanted to do one, but it was just so wonderful to have him on my team.

"Like, he did an incredible job, and I respect him so much, and he just has excellent taste.

"Telling him my stories and him telling me about his past and his stories, it was really special, so we combined it and made an album."

In case you missed it, Selena and Benny have released their new album in the last couple of weeks, and the two have been on the most adorable press tour to promote it — including an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast.

When the album came out, Benny dedicated the sweetest message to Selena on Instagram.

"i may not b able to remember when we first met over 15 years ago but i do remember our first kiss and how it changed our lives forever…" the musician wrote.

"i feel like today is different than all of the other times i’ve put albums out bc im not doing it alone i get to do all the scary parts of being an artist with my best friend by my side … this album wouldn’t exist without u … saying u r my rock is an understatement … i couldn’t picture life without u … u may have said i love u first but ill make sure i never stop saying it… I LOVE U !!! I LOVE U !!! I LOVE U !!!"

