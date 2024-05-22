Selena Gomez's comments on dating requirements have resurfaced

Before she was dating Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez was very clear on her dating requirements — and they're all entirely justified, in our opinion.

Last year, before she met Benny and when she released her song "Single Soon," Selena gave an interview in which she opened up about what she looks for in a partner — and her words are now resurfacing around the internet.

The singer spoke to Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM, and the hosts asked her about a specific line in her then-new song: "I know I’m a little high / Maintenance, but I’m worth a try."

Asked to elaborate on what she meant in those lyrics, Selena said: "I think I have standards. And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

She added: "The line [in the song] was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me." Louder for the people in the back!

After that, Selena explained exactly what she looks for in a partner, telling the hosts: "You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you."

It now sounds like Selena has found a man who fulfils all her very reasonable requirements. The Wondermind founder has been dating the record producer since around December of last year, and the two could not be any sweeter together.

Benny certainly seems to "be good to" Sel's family, as he revealed in a recent WSJ. Magazine interview that he and his famous girlfriend have been known to lovingly cook a meal for their respective families together.

And as for the laughing piece of the equation, if photos of the happy couple together are anything to go by, Sel is always cracking up when she's around Benny. So lovely.

