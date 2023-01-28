Maya Jama signs mega deal with major beauty label

Maya Jama has proved she is a force to be reckoned with.

The former Radio 1 DJ released her own beauty line, Mij Masks, in 2020, and has previously enjoyed fashion collaborations with PrettyLittleThing, JD Sports, and modelled for major names, including Adidas and Maybelline.

She has presented BBC3 make-up show Glow Up, the ITV series Walk The Line, Don't Hate The Playaz, and much more.

Now she can be seen hosting the winter series of Love Island (opens in new tab), after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the presenting gig, but fans, and Islanders, are obsessed with the 28-year-old helming the show.

Not only has she secured numerous presenting gigs, an impressive modelling career, and launched her own brand, she is now wanted for even bigger opportunities, so it is safe to say things are heating up for the TV and radio presenter - and we back her all the way.

It has been reported Maya will replace supermodel Kate Moss to be the new face of beauty brand Rimmel London, a role she has spearheaded for over 20 years.

She has reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with the leading cosmetics label, The Sun (opens in new tab) has reported.

Maya is said to have shot her first beauty campaign with Rimmel, in the midst of flying back and forth to South Africa to present the dating reality show.

Rimmel are over the moon to have a new "It girl" front the brand, although there are fears over possible ageism backlash from customers.

A source told the publication: “Rimmel is one of the biggest brands in beauty with a very British core, so pinpointing Maya to be their figurehead shows she’s very much the It Girl of the moment.

“They needed a big name to take over from Kate, who had already stepped back from the role.

“Rimmel believes Maya ticks that box — plus they hope she can also appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.

“A backlash is expected given Maya is nearly half Kate’s age, but the company are happy with their decision. It’s a dream come true for Maya.”