Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on being forced to come out

The actress made the announcement in June.

Rebel Wilson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jenny Proudfoot
By Jenny Proudfoot
published

Rebel Wilson (opens in new tab) announced to the world that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma (opens in new tab) in June this year, making a powerful statement during Pride month. 

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," the Pitch Perfect star posted to her 11 million Instagram followers.

Soon after the announcement however, it was reported that "coming out" was actually not the actress' choice, and that she had felt pressured into breaking the news after a publication had given her "two days" before publishing the story (opens in new tab).

The journalist, Andrew Hornery from the Australian newspaper, The Sydney Morning Herald, wrote in a now-deleted article that he was "gazumped" by her announcement.

“Erred on the side of caution and emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word," wrote Hornery.

"Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram early yesterday, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.”

The article and actions by Hornery have been criticised by many celebrities

This week, Rebel Wilson opened up about the traumatic experience of being forced to come out in an interview with The Australian, admitting that the couple hadn't even told certain family members at the time.

"I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour," she explained. "Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.

"There are levels to telling ­people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as ­accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way.

"It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who’s not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that."

We will continue to update this story.

