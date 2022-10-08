Nicola Peltz reveals unusual secret about Brooklyn Beckham

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nicola Peltz has shared a very unusual obsession of husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The 27-year-old actress – who married Brooklyn in April 2022 at her family estate in Palm Beach, in Florida – has revealed Brooklyn, 23, loves clothing labels, and has a tendency to reach for them and touch them.

Speaking in a short clip with British Vogue about her handbag essentials, Nicola shared: “So here is a fun fact about Brooklyn. He loves labels in your clothes, so if you ever see him fiddling in his shirt, it’s because he’s always playing with the label.”

But the bizarre habit doesn’t bother the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, as she carried out a sweet gesture especially for her 23-year-old spouse, who is the son of Victoria and David Beckham.

For Christmas last year Nicola customised a suitcase full of clothing labels for Brooklyn, which all feature a heartfelt message on.

She went on: “And so last year for Christmas I had a suitcase full of them customised for him, and they just had cute little notes on them.”

Nicola pulled out one of the notes from her bag, and on closer inspection it reads: “Rub for worries, but don’t worry because I’m always right here with you.

“I love you with all my heart baby ad I promise we can get through anything together.”

Brooklyn’s habit is also the inspiration behind their pet’s name too.

Nicola shared: “That’s why our dog is named Label.”

While Brooklyn likes labels, Nicola loves writing notes, and will often keep a pen in her bag to jot down physical messages and memos.

She explained: “I always have a highlighter and a mechanical pencil in my bag. I really like to write physical notes rather than having a computer or my cellphone. I’m not very good with technology.”

Despite their PDA, and romantic gestures for one another, the couple didn’t always get along.

While the couple are “inseparable” now, they “didn’t click” when they first locked eyes on one another.

Nicola previously told Tatler: “We didn’t get along, we just didn’t click. I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend.”

Although they were not the best of friends at first – in fact, Nicola described Brooklyn as a “friend but not a close friend”, they loosely kept in touch.

“Then we ran into each other at a Halloween party two and a half years ago and I can’t tell you what happened but from then on we were inseparable.”