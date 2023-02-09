Molly-Mae says she's been "crying all the time" since baby Bambi was born

Love Island grads and current influencers Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their baby girl Bambi on 23 January, and the little one's famous mum has now made her YouTube comeback.

Molly-Mae posted a new video titled "MY BIRTH STORY," in which she reveals details about her parenting journey so far, including how emotional she's been since Bambi arrived.

At the beginning of the video, Molly-Mae is holding her daughter.

She begins: "Hey guys, welcome back to my channel. I hope you're all doing very well. I feel so emotional."

At this point, the influencer becomes visibly emotional, sniffling and trying to steady herself for filming.

"I've literally just said, 'Welcome back to my channel,' and I'm all..." she said, gesturing towards her face.

"Oh my gosh! What have you done to me?" she then said to Bambi.

Turning back to the camera, Molly-Mae said: "I don't want you guys to think that I'm not ready to come back and film this video, but this is me now, like, this is me just crying all the time, so emotional. So no matter how many weeks I put this off or don't film for, this will still be me. Even a year's, two years', 18 years' time."

Before bringing Bambi down to her mum for her to give her a bottle, Molly-Mae said to her daughter: "Will you say, 'Hi everyone, I'm Bambi, nice to meet you! I'm Bambi Fury, that's my name. I know some people may not like it, but I love it!' You say, 'I love it!'"

Soon after she announced Bambi's name on Instagram, Molly-Mae decided to turn off the comments because she was receiving so much "nasty" criticism over her choice of name.

In her video, she explained: "The name reveal was a hard day for me. I switched Instagram comments off on that post. I was brought back down to earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be."

Honestly, we're all for protecting our peace, too.