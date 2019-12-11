Molly-Mae Hague has launched her own beauty brand, Filter by Molly-Mae

Here's your exclusive first look at her new products...

Exciting beauty news alert! YouTuber and Love Island runner up Molly-Mae Hague has just launched her very own beauty brand.

Keeping her followers guessing all this week, Molly-Mae posted a few sneak peeks at her new venture on Instagram, but Marie Claire can now exclusively reveal exactly what her brand is about.

Having previously teamed up with brands like Tatti Lashes and Beauty Works, the 20-year-old influencer is no stranger to the beauty world – read all about her favourite products in her Beauty Bytes interview.

Now, she’s taken the plunge and launched her own line of tanning products – Filter by Molly-Mae. How exciting!

A press release for the brand said: ‘Molly has been working around the clock on Filter by Molly-Mae™ and has developed it completely from start to finish. It all started with a bespoke formulation in the laboratory right up to organising and directing her own campaign shoot in Barbados.

‘[She] has made sure the process is perfect from start to finish all to execute and deliver her vision of creating an amazing tanning product which is set to cause a stir with other tan competitors in the UK due to its incredible formulation.’

The line currently comprises four products, Tanning Mousse in Dark and Extra Dark, and two different size mitts, with Molly-Mae promising more exciting launches that will drop throughout 2020.

As Molly-Mae herself suffers with eczema, the products are all perfume and allergen free, and contain nourishing ingredients to help improve the skin’s texture.

‘I am so incredibly excited to share these products with you, I hope you love them as much as I do!’ Molly-Mae said of her launch.

Don’t know about you, but we’re very excited to get our glow on and the brand for ourselves.

