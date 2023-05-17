Margot Robbie surprised fans by pouring shots at a local Australian bar

Margot Robbie (opens in new tab) is a one of the most recognisable A-listers in Hollywood. Not only is she one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, but her recent accidental influence on summer styles (opens in new tab) (have you seen what everyone will be wearing at festivals this year?) and her impeccable beauty looks have propelled her to become a force to be reckoned with.

However, her talents don't stop there. In fact, the 32 year old actor is also quite the bartender as some Australian locals found out this week.

The Barbie star made her way to a bar on the Gold Coast in her native homeland, Australia, and surprised customers with her shots skills.

She was seen pouring shots of her new gin, Papa Salt, and videos of Margot channelling her inner Peggy Mitchell have emerged on social media.

In one video, a local quizzed Margot on her previous experience working behind a bar.

They asked: "You used to work at a bar, right?"

Margot confirmed she had worked in a bar, and it just so happened to be 'down the road' from the go-to she was currently at.

Margot mastered dividing her gin into shot glasses, which impressed onlookers, as one watched in awe and said: "Look at that."

The clip was shared on The Today Show's Instagram page, which was captioned: "Is there anything she can't do?" - and we couldn't agree more.

Fans weighed in on Margot's talents, as one hailed her a "magic lady".

Another commented: "New bar tender?"

A third added: "I just love her."

Margot has spoken about her time in the hospitality industry, telling once telling Jimmy Kimmel: "I started at the back of the kitchen, polishing silverware. Then I moved on to peeling potatoes, then I started washing dishes, and then I was a waitress."

Brilliant!

A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Margot recently launched her alcohol brand with her film producer husband Tom Ackerley, as well as their friends Charlie Mass, Josey McNamara, and Regan Riskas.

The alcoholic beverage is a passion project Margot and her friends decided to work on based on their love of the spirit, which was inspired by the Australian coast.

The Papa Salt was made in Byron Bay, and is comprised of botanicals, including oyster shells, oasted wattleseed and pink peppercorn.

Margot joins a long list of fellow actors who have branched into the food and wine sector, and launched their own alcoholic labels.

Ryan Gosling launched Aviation gin, while Kendall Jenner founded 818 tequila, George Clooney is behind Casamigos, Dwayne Johnson launched Teremana Tequila, and Kylie Minogue has her own namesake wine - plus many more.