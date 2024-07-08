Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant, with multiple sources confirming that the Barbie star is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

The reports come after photos of the married couple holidaying in Lake Como surfaced over the weekend, with Robbie appearing to sport a baby bump.

Robbie and Ackerley have not yet confirmed the reports, and they are not expected to soon, with the couple known to be notoriously private.

Robbie and Ackerley, who tied the knot in 2016, met on the set of the World War II romance film Suite Francaise back in 2013, with Robbie playing the supporting role of Celine, and Ackerley being Assistant Director.

The couple - who started as close friends, went on to co-create production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which is now famed for hits including Barbie, Saltburn, Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman.

"I was the ultimate single gal," Robbie explained in an interview with US Vogue. "The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before'."

Margot Robbie has been outspoken in the past about the pressure put on women to have children - often asked when she would start a family. And the Hollywood heavyweight has always made it clear that it is up to her and Ackerley when they would be ready.

"It made me really angry," she explained in a 2019 interview with Radio Times. "How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?"

She continued: "Unfortunately, it's a conversation we're still having."

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she went on to explain. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

Neither Margot Robbie nor Tom Ackerley have publicly spoken about the news of their pregnancy.

We will continue to update this story.