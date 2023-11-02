A 'Mean Girls' reunion just happened and it has made our week

So many members of the Mean Girls cast just reunited, and we never thought we'd see the day.

Walmart, the U.S. hypermarket giant, just released a two-minute Black Friday Deals ad, which was a spoof of the classic teen movie.

The short film stars Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), and Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), as well as Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor) and Daniel Franzese (Damian).

The ad, which takes place at the film's North Shore High School, sees Gretchen drive to pick up her daughter and her friends, telling her, "Get in sweetie, we're going deal shopping!" She is also still trying to "make fetch happen" even as a mum.

Karen is seen giving a weather report, saying: "Karen Smith here with the weather. There's a 30 percent chance it's already Wednesday." Cady narrates the whole thing like she did in the movie, and is seen acting as a guidance counsellor, telling confused teenagers: "Grool!"

The ad is jam-packed with lots of other moments that mirrored the original film, including the classic "Jingle Bell Rock" talent show dance.

The video ends with the tagline: "On Wednesdays, we shop deals."

Though commenters loved this sweet ad, they had a complaint: they wanted to know where the second Mean Girls movie was.

"If you can make a commercial with this type of production you can make the second movie pls," said one person.

"Girl can yall finally make a sequel!!!!" said someone else.

Get in, besties. We’re going shopping. #BlackFridayDeals go live next week. #BlackFriday #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/13MsXM3f4lNovember 1, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, you may have noticed that there was one glaring absence from this Mean Girls sequel of sorts: Rachel McAdams as Regina George.

And her reason for not appearing? "Rachel McAdams didn’t want to do it," one source told Page Six. Oh no!

The source continued: "They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion.

"They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there."

Maybe for the real sequel, eh? A girl can dream.