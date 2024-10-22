Justin Bieber just shared an emotional tribute to Liam Payne

The two men had a lot in common

Justin Bieber and Liam Payne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Justin Bieber has paid a touching tribute to Liam Payne in the aftermath of his tragic passing.

Justin took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reshare a fan reel with the message: "rest easy liam," with a white heart and broken heart emoji.

The video showed fan-made tributes to Liam featuring flowers, handwritten notes, photos, balloons and other small offerings, and a voiceover said: "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to pray, to feel like a part of you is gone."

Justin Bieber's tribute to Liam Payne

(Image credit: Courtesy of Justin Bieber / Instagram)

Justin and Liam were connected in a simple way: they were both child stars growing up in the music industry at the same time.

According to Hello!, there was a bit of a disagreement between the two men at one time, after Liam made a passing comment about Justin being arrested. That incident happened in 2014, and the "Baby" singer later revealed that he was "hurting, unhappy, confused" at the time.

The two eventually made up, with Liam telling Justin: "Number one, I've done all the things that you've done and I've never been caught for any of them... number two, I've always really felt for you, mate, and I think in our situation we all suffer from the same disease."

Liam sadly passed away after he fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October.

There has been an outpouring of love for the former One Direction singer following his death. As well as Justin, celebrities that paid tribute to the Wolverhampton-born star have included his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, his ex Cheryl, with whom he shares son Bear, as well as the four other members of One Direction: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The former boy band stars issued a joint message as well as individual ones to express their heartbreak over their friend's passing.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸