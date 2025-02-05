Leo Woodall just opened up about his under-the-radar romance with Meghann Fahy

Leo Woodall isn't interested in sharing the minutiae of his relationship with Meghann Fahy with the world.

But in a new interview with ELLE UK, the One Day star made some rare comments about their sweet romance.

"We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can," he explained.

"To me, that’s the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun. [Your relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive."

Indeed, Leo and Meghann have been very good at keeping their relationship private — though not secret, per se. They're often seen together in public, whether that's at an industry event or just out and about. In short, they don't try to pretend they're not dating, but just don't expect them to plaster all the details of their relationship on the front pages of magazines.

Leo and Meghann met on the set of The White Lotus season 2 circa 2022, and nobody saw their romance coming since their characters barely even crossed paths on the show.

Still, their relationship appears to be going really strong.

Dating rumours began surfacing after Leo posted a photo of them on Instagram in September 2022, captioning it "That's amore"

After that, they were photographed together at an event in July 2023, then spotted kissing circa November 2023, which confirmed the rumours.

These days, they only post about each other very occasionally, such as when Meghann shared a photo of the two of them walking with their arms around each other in February 2024.

Leo spoke to ELLE while promoting his new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, in which he plays Bridget's age-gap love interest. The film, which comes out Valentine's Day, also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Isla Fisher, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent. We. Cannot. Wait.