Lady Gaga's powerful Grammys speech that "trans people are not invisible" is going viral

Last night saw the 2025 Grammy Awards, with A-listers descending from far and wide on LA's Crypto.com arena to celebrate the past year in music. And from the moving tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires, to Beyoncé's historic album win for 'Cowboy Carter', the 67th annual awards will go down as historic.

The most talked-about moment of the evening however, came from Lady Gaga, with the 38-year-old singer delivering a powerful acceptance speech on-stage.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance with their song, 'Die With A Smile'. And after paying tribute to her music partner, Gaga delivered a powerful message of support to the trans community.

Lady Gaga: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aoAOZ1njAlFebruary 3, 2025

"It’s such an honor to sing for all of you," Gaga told the audience, before announcing: "I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you."

While Lady Gaga did not comment further, her words come amid a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, threatening the rights of trans people. This includes an executive order that establishes "the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female."

Lady Gaga has spoken out previously since Trump's re-election, vowing to protect marginalised communities.

"I have so much compassion and love for so many people who are afraid today," Lady Gaga told ELLE in the days after Trump's 2024 win. "I want to acknowledge that I’m a very blessed person, and I feel grateful for so much in my life every day. I know for a lot of people, this election was devastating for their existence, so community is going to be the number one thing."

She continued: "I am one of many people who support the [LGBTQ+] communities. And we’re not going down without a fight. We will stick together. It’s going to be hard, but I’m up for it. We’re up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they’re loved and not invisible."

