Kylie Minogue fans rally behind singer as she shares heartfelt message

Kylie Minogue marked World Cancer Day with a heartfelt message posted to Instagram.

Fans were quick to show their love and support for the iconic singer in the comments, as they know she has firsthand experience with cancer.

"February 4th is World Cancer Day," Kylie wrote in her post.

"I'm sending all my love and support to anyone and everyone affected by cancer and want to offer a gentle reminder…

"If you or anyone you know has concerns, make an appointment to see your health care provider. And if it's time for your check-ups, you know what to do!"

Fans immediately flocked to Kylie's comment section to show their support for her message.

"Kylie, I admire you so much as a woman and as a human being. Your strength is an inspiration to us all," wrote one person.

"A part of me died when I lost my single mother to her long cancer battle, you are such a strong woman Kylie, your story is inspiring & your music was such a ray of light during the worst days of my life after losing her," shared someone else.

"kylie, i love you more than words can say. thank you for always showing us the strength you carry with you, you are our biggest source of inspiration," said someone else.

Podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher also showed her support with three red heart emojis.

The "Padam Padam" singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, but after treatment became cancer-free the following year.

Speaking to CBS News in 2023 about how the experience has shaped her, Kylie said: "It's trauma, and any trauma resides within you. The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing."

Asked to expand on how it could be amazing, she explained: "Amazing in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that's around you, of your capability, all sorts of things."

And Kylie has a particularly powerful way to deal with the difficult things in her life: "I sing to process everything, I think. I write to process. I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform." And we are very grateful.