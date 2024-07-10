Kate Beckinsale shares reason behind her recent hospital stay following health concerns

Kate Beckinsale has opened up about her recent health challenges after photos of her in hospital sparked concern from fans earlier this year. The actor had shared a series of images from a hospital bed in March, thanking her mum for her support and telling her Instagram followers: "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't... And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

The social media message left many of Kate's fans worried for her health, and though she continued to share selfies from her hospital bed, a month later she decided to delete all of the posts.

Kate tragically lost her step-father Roy Battersby in January, and when someone body-shamed her on a recent Instagram reel - telling her to 'go do some squats' - Kate decided to reply and shut it down.

In response, she opened up about her grief and recent health issues, writing: "No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly. And then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And I just worked very, very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass. Maybe you should worry about your own f**king ass. I suggest shoving something up it-like a large pineapple or a brick."

It is the first time that Kate has addressed her health and shared her experience, and fans flooded the comment section to share their love and support. One person wrote: "You have more true fans who appreciate you than haters. Always know this."

Another added: "You are clearly going through an awful lot right now.Please don’t waste your beautiful energy on negative comments. Stay strong."

In response to the positive messages, Kate wrote: "Oh I love my followers I really do - some of them are such incredible, decent, supportive, brilliant souls of me and of each other."