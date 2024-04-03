Kate Beckinsale sparks fresh health concerns after another hospital update

Kate Beckinsale is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines for everything from her critically-acclaimed roles to her hilarious anecdotes (yes, she was once mistaken for Kate Middleton).

The 50-year-old has kept a relatively low profile this past few months, keeping in touch with her fans, followers and friends through social media.

Members of the public were concerned last month when Beckinsale posted a series of photographs from her hospital bed in a Mother's Day post on 11 March, thanking her mum for her love and support.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't," Beckinsale wrote in the post. "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

The post prompted fans to comment in their hundreds, asking the actress how she was and wishing her "strength" and a "quick recovery".

This weekend, the actress took to social media once more, posting an Easter themed instagram, to wish her followers a "Happy Easter".

The photograph, showing her wearing a pair of Easter Bunny themed socks, were taken against her hospital bed, concerning fans that the actress is still in hospital, and may have been for almost a month.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate," commented one follower. "I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you've been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."

"Still there. Sending love and light," posted another, while one commented: "sending all the healing energy and love your way".

Among Kate's well wishers were some A-list friends, with singer Gwen Stefani commenting "What's wrong!!" and actress Nazanin Boniadi writing: "Sending you love and healing."

Kate Beckinsale has not confirmed the reasons for her hospital stay, but she has told followers that it is not due to a ruptured ovarian cyst as previously speculated in the comment section on her Instagram.

We are sending Kate Beckinsale our thoughts as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.