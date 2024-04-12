Kate Beckinsale has deleted all of her social media posts documenting her time in hospital

Kate Beckinsale is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her critically-acclaimed roles to the time she was once mistaken for Kate Middleton, the 50-year-old actress never fails to make headlines.

This year, the Hollywood actress has kept a relatively low profile, particularly over the past few months, last seen in public in February at the 2024 Netflix SAG Celebration.

While the actress has not been seen in public, she has been keeping in touch with her fans and friends through social media.

This has caused concern among her followers however, with Beckinsale's posts spanning from 11 March to 1 April photographed from a hospital bed, suggesting that the actress may have been in hospital for almost a month.

The original post saw Beckinsale upload a series of photographs from her hospital bed in a Mother's Day tribute on 11 March, thanking her mum for her love and support.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't," Beckinsale wrote in the post. "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

This prompted concern among Beckinsale's fans, with followers taking to the comment section to wish her "strength" and a "quick recovery".

Three weeks later, the actress took to social media to post an Easter-themed Instagram, with the photograph showing her wearing a pair of Easter Bunny themed socks, taken against her hospital bed.

"So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate," commented one follower. "I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you've been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."

"Still there. Sending love and light," posted another, while one commented: "sending all the healing energy and love your way".

This week, online concern for the actress has increased after she deleted all the photographs documenting her hospital stay from her Instagram profile - an unexplained move that has confused her followers.

Beckinsale has not confirmed the reasons for her hospital stay, but she has told followers that it is not due to a ruptured ovarian cyst as previously speculated in the comment section on her Instagram.

We are sending Kate Beckinsale our thoughts as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.