Jennifer Lopez has released a powerful statement that the "best is yet to come"

Jennifer Lopez has endured a difficult 2024, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, selling their marital home and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour to spend time with her family.

And while the 'Let's Get Loud' singer did not comment publicly at the time, she has since opened up about her turbulent year, admitting that while her separation has felt “sad” and “desperate”, “these things are not going to kill [her]”, and that she is “capable of joy and happiness all by [herself].”

"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," the 55-year-old explained in a recent conversation with Interview Magazine. "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

As the world celebrates the New Year, Lopez took to Instagram to post a video of her 2024. And while Affleck did not feature, the singer did allude to their situation, including powerful quotes from her own past interview footage.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things - all the things," Lopez can be seen explaining, later adding: "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings, and then let them go."

"What a journey this has been," the singer later said of her past year. "I honestly feel that the best is yet to come."

"It's gonna get better, and it always does," she added at the video's close. "It's a beautiful life in that way."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Sources have previously explained that Lopez is excited for 2025, hinting that she is set for a major comeback in the New Year.

In fact, insiders have reported that J-Lo has the Academy Awards in her sights, with her recent performance in critically acclaimed drama, Unstoppable, tipped to receive an Oscar nomination.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. "She will rise."

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable. She is sensational in it," the source continued, later adding: "There is a hope that she will get the gold."

Well, this is exciting.