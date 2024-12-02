Jennifer Lopez's honest words on imposter syndrome are going viral

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And with the now 55-year-old gaining recognition back in 1999, her groundbreaking career has already spanned four decades.

Yes, Lopez is undoubtedly an icon, with the 'Jenny from the Block' singer achieving a whopping 18 number one singles. Not to mention, starring roles in a number of Hollywood films - Hustlers, Atlas, Marry Me and The Mother to name just a few.

And with the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer predicted to receive an Oscar nomination for her recent performance in Unstoppable, she is reportedly set for a major 2025.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. "She will rise."

However, despite her undeniable success and talent, Lopez recently revealed that she suffers with imposter syndrome, opening up about her struggles with self belief in an interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

"Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you come from neighbourhoods like I did," Lopez explained in the interview. "But I’ve learned that it’s about what you tell yourself. You have to redirect that inner voice."

She continued: "Whenever the doubts creep in - ‘I don’t belong here, I’m not good enough’ - you need to replace them with, ‘No, I’ve worked hard. I do belong here.’ It’s a mindset that transforms everything.”

Lopez also went on to talk about fighting Latina stereotypes, recalling that early on in her career, there weren't many roles available to her.

"When I started, there weren’t a lot of roles for Latinas," she recalled. "I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, ‘Why can’t I just play a romantic lead? Why can’t I be the girl next door?’ That belief - that conviction that I belonged - was what helped me break those moulds.”

