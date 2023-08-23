Jennifer Aniston says she's 'so over' cancel culture and doesn't 'put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Aniston has spoken about cancel culture in the past, most recently when she revealed that she didn't think Friends would be made today as there's 'a whole generation of kids' who would find it offensive.

She previously told IndieWire that cancel culture 'feels reckless', and while promoting The Morning Show in 2021 she said to The New York Times: "I hope we’re taking a moment to pause when agitated, and to take each case as it comes, and to use due process. It’s too easy when, with one click of a button, someone just disappears."

Ahead of the release of season 3, Jen An touched on it once again and asked whether it hinders 'redemption'.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, she said: "I'm so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.

"Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."

In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, which he is currently serving in New York, and in February 2023 he was sentenced to an additional 16 years after a separate trial concluded in Los Angeles.

Talking about her own experience with Weinstein, Aniston added that although she 'never had any uncomfortable instances' with him she ensured she wasn't alone with him, continuing: "He's not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.' Never.

"You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.'

"I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer."