Harvey Weinstein once said that Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’

The past few years have been a watershed moment for women, prompted by the New York Times’ investigation of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, seeing over 70 women coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

The multiple reports of not only harassing female employees, but also paying off his accusers for decades, are said to date back 30 years, with the revelations leading to Weinstein getting fired from his own company and a third of its all-male board resigning – not to mention, prompting the global #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

This month, a whole two years later, it was announced that Harvey Weinstein would be facing up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of attacks on two women in the first trial of the #MeToo era.

This week newly unsealed court documents surfaced following the 2017 New York Times report, where the disgraced movie mogul said that actress Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’ in an email to his rep.

According to Vulture, Weinstein mistakenly believed that Jennifer Aniston was filing an allegation against him in 2017, sending the blunt message in response to his representatives.

A representative for Jennifer Aniston denied that she had many any allegations, releasing the following statement to Vulture:

‘I just spoke to Jennifer and confirmed that none of those claims that were stated in the email from the National Enquirer are true. There were no such interactions with Harvey Weinstein.’

Harvey Weinstein is set to face his sentencing hearing today.