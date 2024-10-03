Jennifer Aniston responds to strange Barack Obama fling rumour

Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the strangest rumours about herself — including one that she... romanced Barack Obama?

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, with the host asking Jen to confirm or deny a bunch of rumours that have circulated about her online or in the tabloids.

Jimmy pulled out a copy of the magazine InTouch, with a cover story titled "The Truth about Jen & Barack!" Below the title, it said: "Michelle betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention" and: "'They're obsessed with each other.'"

Laughing, Jennifer said: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, 'Oh no, what’s it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it’s that. I was not mad at it."

Asked if there was "any truth" to the story, the Friends star said: "No, that is absolutely untrue."

Commenting on whether she knows Barack, Jen said: "I've met him once. I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."

Jimmy then asked his guest to comment on whether she's had a salmon sperm facial (yes), whether she installed a "$4,000 anti-aging water filter in [her] home for [her] dogs" (no), whether she travels abroad with jars of olives (yes), whether she has a sandwich bag with her dead therapist's ashes (yes), whether she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu (no), and many more weird and wonderful rumours (or facts, if you will...).

The actress was on the talk show to promote a brand new project of hers that's a little out of the ordinary for her: her picture book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, which is inspired by her own grey schnauzer mix Clyde. (The star also has a white labrador called Lord Chesterfield, and a white pitbull called Sophie, according to Hello!.)

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the newly established Clydeo Fund, which benefits animal rescue organisations around the world.