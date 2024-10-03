Jennifer Aniston responds to strange Barack Obama fling rumour
Who came up with this one???
Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the strangest rumours about herself — including one that she... romanced Barack Obama?
The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, with the host asking Jen to confirm or deny a bunch of rumours that have circulated about her online or in the tabloids.
Jimmy pulled out a copy of the magazine InTouch, with a cover story titled "The Truth about Jen & Barack!" Below the title, it said: "Michelle betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention" and: "'They're obsessed with each other.'"
Laughing, Jennifer said: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, 'Oh no, what’s it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it’s that. I was not mad at it."
Asked if there was "any truth" to the story, the Friends star said: "No, that is absolutely untrue."
Commenting on whether she knows Barack, Jen said: "I've met him once. I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."
Jimmy then asked his guest to comment on whether she's had a salmon sperm facial (yes), whether she installed a "$4,000 anti-aging water filter in [her] home for [her] dogs" (no), whether she travels abroad with jars of olives (yes), whether she has a sandwich bag with her dead therapist's ashes (yes), whether she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu (no), and many more weird and wonderful rumours (or facts, if you will...).
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The actress was on the talk show to promote a brand new project of hers that's a little out of the ordinary for her: her picture book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, which is inspired by her own grey schnauzer mix Clyde. (The star also has a white labrador called Lord Chesterfield, and a white pitbull called Sophie, according to Hello!.)
Proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the newly established Clydeo Fund, which benefits animal rescue organisations around the world.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
-
I swear by knitted dresses to keep warm and stylish in autumn
The one piece you'll wear on repeat.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
I promise, these 14 suede bags are sure to take your autumn outfits to the next level
They’re slouchy, soft and incredibly chic
By Jazzria Harris
-
Looking to lose fat and build lean muscle? A dietician's cheat sheet, plus why eating enough protein is key
Not just for gym bros.
By Ally Head
-
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer just had a mini 'Friends' reunion
They were on a break!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston told fans the best way to honour Matthew Perry's life
Simple and beautiful
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston makes an emotional plea for fans to honour Matthew Perry's memory
"He would have been grateful for the love."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston once shared her fear of losing Matthew Perry in a resurfaced interview
"We didn’t know, we weren’t equipped to deal with it."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Matthew Perry said one Friends co-star 'reached out the most' during his struggle with addiction
"I’m really grateful to her for that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston says she's 'so over' cancel culture and doesn't 'put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket'
"I probably just got cancelled by saying that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston says you have to be 'careful' with comedy now as a 'whole generation of kids find Friends offensive'
"I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston's brilliant (and hilarious) pedicure hack is going viral
Well, that's one way to do it
By Jadie Troy-Pryde