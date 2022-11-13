Timothée Chalamet responds after fan crowds spark 'safety concerns' at Milan premiere

It’s no secret that actor Timothée Chalamet has a particularly avid fanbase, however things got out of hand yesterday night at the Milan premiere of his cannibal romance film Bones and All.

In a video captured by Variety, gigantic crowds of young people were seen gathering at the Space Cinema Odeon where the event was held. According to the outlet, the red carpet was “suspended” after the massive turnout “prompted safety concerns.”

It added that while the event continued afterwards, the cast and crew posed for the red carpet inside the theatre and Chalamet “did no press.” The actor also posted a photo of a carpet to his Instagram story, accompanied by an upset emoji face and the caption, “They shut it down.”

The stylish actor did however pose for photographs with his co-star Taylor Russell, as well as his director Luca Guadagnino. The unexpected film, which centres on a young cannibal couple’s relationship, is the second collaboration between Guadagnino and Chalamet - with the first being Chalamet’s breakout film Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet brought his trademark style to the red carpet, opting for a softer take on menswear pinstripes with a ruffled trailing vest. He paired the outfit with a pair of slouchy leather trousers and high heeled boots, alongside stacks of rings and bracelets.

Russell held her own alongside the fashionable star, wearing a sharp, plunging Alexander McQueen suit and antique silver jewellery for her appearance.

Chalamet has previously talked about the controversial subject of the film, calling it a “metaphor about addiction for me” in an interview with GamesRadar.

Citing Bonnie and Clyde and Badlands as inspirations for the movie, he continued, “For me, it felt like the cannibalism was a metaphor for what your ancestors leave you with – your immediate parents, but also the trauma that you’ve lived with from generations past. You wrestle with that. Sometimes it’s something you can actually overcome and break the cycle. And sometimes a curse remains a curse and a blemish remains a blemish.”

Bones and All premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, where Chalamet fans similarly flocked to the event for a chance to spot the star. It is set to be released on November 18 in cinemas worldwide.