Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's 'rough patch' which reportedly led to their break-up
The couple were dating for around 14 months
The Harry Styles and Taylor Russell dating rumours ramped up last summer when the pair were spotted spending time together in London and Vienna. By October, things were reportedly getting 'very serious' between the couple, and by the end of 2023 Harry and Taylor were said to be living together while the Canadian actor was in the UK.
However, this weekend the news broke that Harry and Taylor have reportedly gone their separate ways after 14 months together. The former couple had last been spotted together in April as they spent time in Tokyo, but their trip to Japan was allegedly a 'make or break getaway' and the pair have decided to end their relationship.
According to one source, Harry and Taylor were going through a challenging period in their relationship and ultimately decided to call it quits. The insider told The Sun: "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He's been in America and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."
The news comes just months after the MailOnline reported that Harry was ready to settle down and start a family with Taylor, as a source had claimed in March: "Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s. He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want. He is now ready for the next chapter. He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her and this is the next phase of his life."
At the Met Gala earlier this month, the Bones and All star attended the event alone while Harry stayed in London. The pair have not commented publicly on the reports that they have broken up, but considering that they kept their relationship out of the spotlight it's highly unlikely that they will.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Cassie Ventura’s husband releases powerful statement in response to shocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs hotel footage
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Prince William's recent royal appearance was a move to protect Princess Kate
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Cannes Film Festival 2024: All the best red carpet looks live
You won't want to miss them
By Sofia Piza
-
The photo that started the Harry Styles and Taylor Russell engagement rumours
Are things getting serious?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles debuts yet another new haircut - and fans can't cope
One man's hair has the power to break the internet
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are 'living together' and secretly enjoying cute London dates
These two are getting serious
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles in talks for epic Las Vegas Sphere show that will 'sell out in minutes'
Beyonce is also tipped for a stint at the venue
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles responds to rumours he cut his hair to join The White Lotus cast
Will he actually be playing a yoga instructor in the show?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles' mum has now waded into the buzzcut furore
The cut is taking over the internet
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles appears to have shaved his head - and fans think it's all down to Taylor Swift
Are you ready for these pics?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles got in trouble with this A-lister at the Met Gala in 2019
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde