Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner had a surprising response to the 'feuding' rumours
They have addressed the 'fall out' speculation
Hailey Bieber has been incredibly busy over the last few months launching her skincare brand Rhode in the UK.
But professional life aside, the 26 year old has also been dealing with an onslaught of online abuse in recent months following what has since been dubbed 'eyebrow gate'. Hailey was accused of bullying Selena Gomez when she shared an Instagram story comparing eyebrows with Kylie Jenner, and the furore was so great that Selena publicly addressed the situation and called for it all to stop.
However, netizens have shifted their attention from her 'feud' with Selena Gomez to her friendship with long-time pal, Kendall Jenner.
The pair have been BBFs for over ten years, often attending glitzy events together, sharing cute selfies on social media and even appearing in each other's personal projects.
But when fans noticed that Hailey and Kendall were both enjoying holidays in Europe and they hadn't shared any photos together, it fuelled rumours that they had fallen out.
Just last week, The Sun US claimed that Hailey and Kendall had recently attended the Monaco Grand Prix but were not spotted together. According to the publication, Hailey and her husband Justin were spending time with Kendall's ex, Devin Booker, and she was reportedly seen with her new rumoured partner, Bad Bunny.
It fanned 'feud' rumour flames online, with Reddit users instantly dissecting their friendship, with some claiming it was down to the Biebers hanging out with Kendall's ex, and others arguing that they've drifted apart since the Selena Gomez situation.
However, in true millennial fashion, Hailey and Kendall addressed the speculation with a very telling photo.
Sharing a snap of themselves sunbathing, Hailey uploaded a photo of the pair smiling and simply wrote: "Feuding."
hailey and kendall laughing at those who were trying to pit them against each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/urZZIYT0OeJune 4, 2023
While it has since expired on Instagram, it was widely shared between fans on Twitter who are dispelling the fall out rumours.
Is it perfectly possible for two friends to be in the same place and not share photos of it online for the world to see? Absolutely.
So, there you have it.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has collaborated with one of her favourite swimwear brand on a new collection
Chic, chic, chic!
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince Harry says he faced 'horrific personal attacks and intimidation’ for hacking trial and addresses James Hewitt rumours in court
The Duke of Sussex is engaged in legal proceedings against the publishers of the Mirror
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Cold water therapy is loved by Lizzo and Harry Styles - here's how it could boost your energy, fitness and more
Learn all about why the Wim Hof method could be worth introducing into your day-to-day.
By Ally Head
-
Selena Gomez has addressed the situation with Hailey Bieber for the first time
"This isn't what I stand for."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Bieber allegedly looked "tormented" at the Oscars after-party amid drama
He was having an off night, apparently
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber 'happy' and 'healthy' at Met Gala after stroke scare
She looked sensational
By Maisie Bovingdon