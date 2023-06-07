Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner had a surprising response to the 'feuding' rumours

Hailey Bieber has been incredibly busy over the last few months launching her skincare brand Rhode in the UK.

But professional life aside, the 26 year old has also been dealing with an onslaught of online abuse in recent months following what has since been dubbed 'eyebrow gate'. Hailey was accused of bullying Selena Gomez when she shared an Instagram story comparing eyebrows with Kylie Jenner, and the furore was so great that Selena publicly addressed the situation and called for it all to stop.

However, netizens have shifted their attention from her 'feud' with Selena Gomez to her friendship with long-time pal, Kendall Jenner.

The pair have been BBFs for over ten years, often attending glitzy events together, sharing cute selfies on social media and even appearing in each other's personal projects.

But when fans noticed that Hailey and Kendall were both enjoying holidays in Europe and they hadn't shared any photos together, it fuelled rumours that they had fallen out.

Just last week, The Sun US claimed that Hailey and Kendall had recently attended the Monaco Grand Prix but were not spotted together. According to the publication, Hailey and her husband Justin were spending time with Kendall's ex, Devin Booker, and she was reportedly seen with her new rumoured partner, Bad Bunny.

It fanned 'feud' rumour flames online, with Reddit users instantly dissecting their friendship, with some claiming it was down to the Biebers hanging out with Kendall's ex, and others arguing that they've drifted apart since the Selena Gomez situation.

However, in true millennial fashion, Hailey and Kendall addressed the speculation with a very telling photo.

Sharing a snap of themselves sunbathing, Hailey uploaded a photo of the pair smiling and simply wrote: "Feuding."

hailey and kendall laughing at those who were trying to pit them against each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/urZZIYT0OeJune 4, 2023 See more

While it has since expired on Instagram, it was widely shared between fans on Twitter who are dispelling the fall out rumours.

Is it perfectly possible for two friends to be in the same place and not share photos of it online for the world to see? Absolutely.

So, there you have it.