Hailey Bieber liked Selena Gomez' bikini pic after speaking out about alleged drama

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are ready to put the feud rumours to rest once and for all.

After weeks of their fans spinning out over perceived slights between the two women, Selena and Hailey both spoke out about the drama last week, and asked their followers to stop spreading hateful messages.

As we all know in 2023, nothing signals "olive branch" quite like pressing "like" on someone's social media post (we're not being sarcastic, by the way — we really believe it's quite a significant way to extend feelings of goodwill towards someone).

Instagram queens Selena and Hailey know this better than anyone, which is why we loved to see that the supermodel liked one of the singer's latest posts, a stunning photo of her in a colourful bikini, which she captioned: "TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!"

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A few days ago, Selena took to Instagram Stories to share the following message:

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

"I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop."

A few hours later, it was Hailey's turn to speak out.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," she wrote on her own Stories (via Billboard).

"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

In the past few weeks, Selena fans became convinced that Hailey was mocking Selena in various ways, though all parties involved denied this. Amid it all, Selena's popularity grew exponentially, eventually making her the first woman on Instagram to reach 400 million followers.