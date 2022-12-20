Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she's friends with all of her exes

She coined the phrase 'conscious uncoupling' when she divorced ex-husband Chris Martin, but now Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she's 'pretty much' friends with all her former partners.

The Sliding Doors star has just returned from a trip to Paris - or the 'city of love' as she called it on Instagram - with her husband Brad Falchuk, an American TV writer who she married in 2018.

However, she had some very famous exes before Brad.

Gwyneth dated another Brad; Brad Pitt in the 90s (and they got matching hair dos) - way back before Jennifer or Angelina - with the couple getting engaged but calling it off in 1997. Later she was dating Ben Affleck after the pair met on the set of Shakespeare in Love.

So, which exes is she talking about, and why does the Goop founder stay in touch with them?

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On Gwyneth's Instagram stories, a fan asked her via the 'ask me anything' button: "Are you still on good terms with your exes?"

She replied: "Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling, when you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it.)"

Although she didn't name names, many have guessed that Brad Pitt is on the list as in a recent interview (opens in new tab) with Goop, the former couple reminisced on their relationship and openly talked about the early days of their engagement, with Paltrow revealing her father viewed Pitt as “a son.”

Towards the end of the interview Brad said: “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now…And I do love you.” Gwyneth responded with: “I love you so much."

She has famously holidayed with ex-husband Chris Martin and his partner, Dakota Johnson, and when they separated in 2014 they released a statement reading: "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

Well, that's that!