“I do love you”: Exes Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow reconnect (as friends) in a new interview

"Everything works out, doesn't it?"

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow may have called their engagement quits in 1997, but the couple still love each other – as friends. In a recent interview with Goop, the former couple reminisced on their relationship and openly talked about the early days of their engagement, with Paltrow revealing her father viewed Pitt as “a son.”

While they focused on Pitt’s new fashion brand God’s True Cashmere for much of their chat, towards the end of it they veered into more personal territory. As Paltrow spoke with Pitt, she brought up her father Bruce Paltrow.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and [my father] came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, “You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she said.

Pitt added Bruce had had a “profound effect” on him and loved him for “[fostering] your voice, your independence” he said to Paltrow. He also recalled her father had given him the “kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or mentor,” adding his opinion had always “struck a chord with me.”

The pair joked about how unfortunately their engagement never came to be, as Pitt continued, “Everything works out, doesn’t it?”

Referring to her husband Brad Falchuk, Paltrow said, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

Paltrow and Pitt split over twenty years ago, after which the pair would move onto various high profile relationships. Pitt went on to date Jennifer Aniston the year following their split and Paltrow eventually married Chris Martin of Coldplay in 2003. Pitt is currently single, while Paltrow married writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Despite all the ups and downs, Pitt said, “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now…And I do love you.”

“I love you so much,” Paltrow responded.

If only all of us could have as healthy a relationship with our exes.