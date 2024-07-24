The cut kiss scene in Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' new film is causing controversy

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' new film, Twisters, could have had a significantly different ending — and we have mixed feelings about it all.

(Before you keep reading, be aware that this article contains spoilers.)

What happened is that some fans spotted Glen and Daisy kissing at the airport while filming the movie, and though Twisters *does* end in an airport, the final version of the film doesn't include the kiss between their characters Kate and Tyler. This has all rather upset people on social media.

Thankfully, one helpful reporter at Entertainment Weekly made sure to ask why the kiss was cut, so we now have the answers we (and Glen, evidently) so desperately needed.

The Anyone But You actor joked to the outlet: "I'm taking a little offence that they didn't want to use it. Maybe it's just my abilities, I don't know."

But director Lee Isaac Chung had good reasons to cut the kiss scene, and none of them were that Glen is a bad kisser (we never doubted ya, Glen!).

"I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss," Lee explained. "I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarising — and it's not because of their performance of the kiss."

The director further shared that he actually likes the film a lot better without the kiss. "This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, I like it better," he said. "I think it's a better ending. And I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday. And maybe we can give them privacy for that. In a way, this ending is a means to make sure that we really wrap things up with it in a celebratory, good way."

Daisy agreed with Lee, telling Entertainment Weekly: "It felt nice and refreshing to not have to end up on that beat because what you're ending it on is two individuals who are so equal in their love and interest and intelligence and understanding of weather."

Twisters — which is out in cinemas now — follows the following plot, according to iMDb: "A retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies."

It also stars Anthony Ramos and Kiernan Shipka, among many others.