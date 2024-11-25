Gigi Hadid has “offered her support” to Zayn Malik after Liam Payne’s death

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend Paris Fashion Week in 2017
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Trigger warning: this article contains information that some readers may find distressing

Liam Payne was laid to rest last week, following his tragic death on 16 October, falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, who attended Payne's Buckinghamshire funeral, released a statement at the time.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," read the official statement signed by all four of them. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

In the weeks since Payne's tragic death, the One Direction stars have undoubtedly been bolstered by those around them, with Zayn Malik said to have been supported by ex Gigi Hadid.

Malik and Hadid dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, sharing four-year-old daughter Khai. And while they have had "their ups and downs over the years", the former couple has reportedly "come a long way and are on much better terms".

"Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam’s passing," a source recently explained to Page Six, telling him that she "was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk."

"I lost a brother when you left us," Malik posted to Instagram in a moving tribute to his former bandmate. "And can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."

We will continue to update this story.

