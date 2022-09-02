Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Iiiiiinteresting..

If you’ve been on social media this week, you’ll likely have seen the memes doing the rounds about Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Titanic actor has had a number of high-profile romances over the course of his career – model Gisele Bündchen, actress Blake Lively, and Baywatch remake star Kelly Rohrbach.

But none have lasted the long run, including his most recent (now ex-) girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Fans were quick to speculate about why the pair might have parted ways, with one pointing out that DiCaprio has never – ever! – dated a woman over the age of 25. (Morrone turned 25 in June and they split in August, announcing it last week).

One source close to the actor told The Post that it’s because DiCaprio doesn’t want to be tied down. “By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” they claimed.

“The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.”

“He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.”

People have been questioning DiCaprio’s consistent age gaps in relationshops since 2019. He dated model Bridget Hall back in 1994 when he was 20 and Hall was 17, actress Kristen Zang in 1996 when they were both 22, Bijou Phillips in 1998 when he was 24 and she was 18, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2000, when she was 21 and he was 27.

Since then, he’s dated model Bar Refaeli for six years – he was 37 and she was 25 – and actress Blake Lively, who was 24 (he was 38 at the time).

The list goes on, but most recently he dated Camila Morrone for four years before they split in August. He’s now 47 years old while the actress is 25.

The memes in question have openly mocked this seemingly ageist rule, with one Twitter user saying: “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he is 72 was born today.”

Another added: “Titanic turns 25 this year at which point I assume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be in it?”

What do you reckon – could there be truth in the sentiment that DiCaprio only dates younger women?