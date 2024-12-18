Why fans think Justin Bieber sent secret message to Selena Gomez after engagement

Despite their relationship ending for good six years ago, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have had a hard time shaking each other in fans' collective psyche.

So of course when Selena announced the happy news of her engagement to Benny Blanco last week, fans were bound to look for any clue as to a direct or indirect reaction from Justin. And whether or not they're seeing things where there's nothing to see — said fans found what they were looking for.

This week, Justin posted some sweet photos with his wife Hailey Bieber, including one where she was kissing his cheek. But it was a specific detail from the post that particularly had people's gossip radars going berserk.

The detail in question was the addition of the song "all my ghosts" by Lizzy McAlpine on the post, a soundtrack which the "Baby" singer has since removed (but which you can see on a screenshot posted by Page Six).

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) A photo posted by on

So why did Justin take out the song? Well, clearly because of the fan reaction to it, especially given the lyrics. The track is about dealing with the ghosts of one's past, and includes the fairly telling words: "I can see it now / The wedding of the year / I can see it now / He stands up there and wipes his tears / I can see it now / When all my ghosts disappear / I can see it crystal clear"

Commenters on Justin's post seemed pretty convinced that he had chosen this song in reference to Selena. "Of course he was gonna post something now," wrote one person.

"But why that song," asked someone else.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, others thought this was just what it looks like: a sweet picture of a happy couple. "YOU GUYS ARE TOO CUTE," wrote one fan, while another added: "we love love"

Selena and Benny, a successful music producer, have been dating since around December of last year, and got engaged with the sweetest picnic scene and a VERY large ring.

Selena and Justin were on and off between 2010ish and 2018, with the Canadian singer marrying supermodel Hailey that same year. The two welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues, this past August.

Unfortunately, the two women have been pitted against each other in the collective narrative since Justin and Hailey have been together. Hopefully we can put all of that to rest now...

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on